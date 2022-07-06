EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘sexiest of all’; Reveals what Zoya, Raju Hirani have & he doesn’t

Karan Johar has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, he is returning with the new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. It is set to premiere on July 7 and the ace filmmaker is busy promoting the chat show. Days after unveiling the promo of his show, Karan got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla wherein he had a fun rapid-fire round and wherein he called Shah Rukh Khan the sexiest actor in the industry.

Karan Johar feel Shah Rukh Khan is the sexiest of all

Karan Johar was asked to name an actor he has worked with and found extremely sexy. To this, the filmmaker responded, "I find talent to be sexy, doesn't matter what gender it comes from. So, I think Ranbir Kapoor's talent is sexy, Ranveer Singh's talent is sexy. They are such talented actors. Alia Bhatt's talent is so sexy. It's like I find sexy is not about physicality. It's about the feeling, an aura that the personality brings. So I feel Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, so sexy. And the sexiest of them all is Shah Rukh Khan - abundant sexiness that comes with his abundant talent". Karan Johar, who is known to ask intriguing questions to his guests on the couch, was also quizzed about what quality of other filmmakers he misses in himself.

Karan Johar on Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani and more

Talking about Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar spoke about his, “great sense of writing and understanding the core pulse of the nation in his inherent writing which I don't think I have”. When quizzed about Zoya Akhtar, Karan was all praises for her fuss-free frames and stated, “Beautiful frames like too perfect without fuss like my frames can look pretty but there's a lot of fuss. But her frames are gorgeous without any fuss”. The filmmaker has also been in awe of SS Rajamouli’s vision. On the other hand, when Karan was quizzed about Yash Johar, he asserted, “They don't make men like him anymore. I don't have 10 percent of his goodness”.

Apart from Koffee with Karan season 7, which will have Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as its first guest, Karan Johar is also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on February 10 next year.

