EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan bags a three film deal with Eros worth Rs 75 crore

While KArtik raised his fee to around Rs 8 crore after his recent successes, it now seems that a top banner has locked him for three films, paying Rs 25 crore for each.

After years of struggle, Kartik Aaryan climbed up the charts with a few back-to-back successful solo films. Now, he's a major draw among the younger crop of actors. With several films in the pipeline and some more offered, Kartik has definitely turned out to be a money spinner for the producers. Now, we hear that the actor has inked a multi crore deal with a production house.

Eros International, which has now made a comeback into the business, has signed up Kartik for a whopping amount. A source close to the development shares, "Kartik has signed a three-film deal with Eros International. He's being paid to the tune of Rs 75 crore for the same. He used to previously charge to the tune of Rs 6-8 crore for a film, but with this, he has catapulted into the big league where he's getting Rs 25 crore per project. Details of the films and the directors helming them aren't known because it's still not decided. But Kartik will definitely do three films under the banner." We reached out to Kartik's team who remained unavailable, but Eros International's spokesperson denied the news.

Right now, Kartik has three big films announced. There's Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake with Rohit Dhawan lined up. Now, it needs to be seen when and how the situation gets better to begin shoot and how his team packs in all the other projects in his schedule. But nevertheless, it looks like a busy two years ahead for Kartik!

