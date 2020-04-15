EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to step into Allu Arjun's shoes for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

Rohit Dhawan will be directing the film, and the original producers Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna are backing this one. Read on for more details.

Earlier this year, Allu Arjun delivered a blockbuster with his previous film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Telugu film gatecrashed into several pre-existing records and was ranking high on several Bollywood producers' lists ever since. Top filmmakers made record bids to buy the rights to the Hindi remake of the movie, but now, we can finally tell you that the original makers have decided to bankroll the Hindi remake as well.

A source says, "Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna are now teaming up one more time to produce Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. The script is in place and they have even got a director on board to helm the project. Rohit Dhawan, who earlier directed Desi Boyz and Dishoom will be captaining this one. The makers wanted to make it with a young Gen-Y star who has a good audience base." And now, they seem to have locked someone for it.

While many might have thought Rohit would have wanted brother to star in the film, he actually picked Kartik Aaryan. "Kartik has been narrated the full Hindi version of the script over a video call recently in the presence of Allu and Radha Krishna. He had loved the original and from what we hear, he has already given his nod to the Hindi remake as well. The team is currently figuring out his dates and will lock the schedule once everything is back to normal." We texted Rohit but he didn't respond to our texts.

With that, Kartik Aaryan's date diary for this year seems to be already full. "Kartik has to finish Dostana 2 first, and simultaneously shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which he had just begun. Right after these two films are complete, he will start the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake while his next with Om Raut will be ready to go on floors by then. But in all possibilities, Kartik's team is working the dates in such a way that the remake rolls this year itself and is ready for a release early 2021."

