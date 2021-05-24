EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka looking for a September release; Read Deets

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Dhamaka also features Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

On his birthday on November 22nd last year, Kartik Aaryan officially announced the Ram Madhvani directed Dhamaka, and since then the actor has periodically been sharing updates on the film. He had informed his followers on social media when he had started shooting for the thriller in December 2020, had shared the first look of his character Arjun Pathak a few days later, and last month had stated that he had finished dubbing for the film. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this Ronnie Screwvala production.

We have learnt that this Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur starrer will release on Netflix in September. “Dhamaka is an important film for the platform, and they were looking at a right time to release it. The initial plan was to unveil it in June, but for now they have decided on September. Meanwhile, the post production work on the film is going on in full swing,” informs a source close to the development. Dhamaka largely revolves around a news anchor, (played by Aaryan) who gets embroiled in a situation with a mysterious bomb blast.

Pinkvilla recently had also exclusively informed that Ayan Mukerji’s & starrer Brahmastra will be releasing in Summer 2022. Meanwhile, Kartik will next resume shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 once films are allowed to be shot in Mumbai. He will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Hindi remake of last year’s Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, for which the actor has already started training. He also has a Sajid Nadiadwala production in his kitty.

