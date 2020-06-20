  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif's superhero film to be her big debut on digital platforms; will release direct on OTT

Katrina Kaif's dream project - the superheroine movie - has been picked up by Netflix for a direct-to-OTT release. The movie, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is being mounted on a lavish scale.
Katrina Kaif was on the verge of announcing her next two projects, when the Covid-19 outbreak stalled all plans. Production houses and filmmakers were forced to keep the announcements on hold. While there were already speculations about Katrina starring in a big superheroine film, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the Sultan director has now confirmed the development in a recent interview. 

In an interview given to a tabloid, Ali shared, "Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth one is on an army officer."

Now, we hear the big budgeted film is being planned for a direct-to-OTT release. A source tells us, "The superheroine film starring Katrina will mostly be her big digital debut. The film is being mounted on a lavish scale, and the team has struck a deal with Netflix with this being the first part of the franchise to be premiered on the digital platform. It won't have a theatrical release, but will be made for the web." We texted Ali Abbas Zafar about the same but he maintained silence on the topic. Our source further adds, "Katrina is very kicked about the idea behind the project from the very beginning. She always wanted to do a full fledged action film in the superhero genre and this is her big dream project. When Netflix decided to come on board, she was extremely happy because the film will now have a wider reach among a global audience base." 

