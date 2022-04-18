EXCLUSIVE: Khushi Kapoor starts shooting for Archie; Janhvi Kapoor takes break from Bawaal to wish her sister

On Monday morning, Khushi Kapoor started shooting for the much awaited Netflix Original, The Archie, directed by Zoya Akhtar in Ooty. It’s said to be a coming-of-age saga, which marks the launch pad of Khushi alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Khushi’s elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor took a short trip to Ooty on the first day of Khushi’s shoot.

“Janhvi wanted to be there with sister on her big day. She decided to take an off from the sets of Bawaal’s shoot in Kanpur for a short trip to Ooty. She was there in the first half of the day, before flying back to join Varun Dhawan on the set of Nitesh Tiwari film. Her intention was to cheer Khushi and see her face the camera for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Archie will be shot over the period of next few months and be released on Netflix by end of this year. Talking of Janhvi, she is present in Kanpur, shooting for Nitwsh Tiwari’s Bawaal. She has multiple films lined up for release this year including father, Boney Kapoor’s production, Mili as also Karan Johar’s sport drama. Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Khushi has been prepping for her acting debut for a while now, and The Archie will be her first break to the world of showbiz. Janhvi had also wished her in the morning on Instagram, calling The Archie something “Special”. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan too showered his love on his grandson, Agastya. He recently tweeted, “Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!!”

