EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan gets Devi Sri Prasad on board Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; V Manikandan as cinematographer

Salman Khan is currently gearing up to commence shooting for the Farhad Samji directed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor, director and their team have invested all their energies in the pre-production process of the film with set work beginning in Panvel. The cast and entire crew is also on the verge of being locked in a fortnight. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman has got Devi Sri Prasad on board Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

“Salman and DSP share a great bond, having delivered a chartbuster like Dhinka Chika in 2011. The duo is now all set to get back on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the ace music composer has already started to create some original tunes for the album. Much like the trend in today’s time, multiple composers will be working on the music of KEKD, with DSP leading it from the front,” revealed a source. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is essential a family entertainer with dose of action, drama, and comedy, which is gearing up for a December 30, 2022, release.

Saman believes that the genre has ample scope of good music and hence, is speaking to several composers to get the right tunes for this cross-cultural world. The music aside, he is also getting top technicians on board the project. According to sources, the early talks are on with Anal Arasu to design the action blocks of the film. However, other names are also being considered on the action front. V Manikandan, who has worked with Shankar in films like Anniyan, and doing the cinematography for soon to the be released Brahmastra is expected to be on board Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The goes on floors in a fortnight with a schedule in Panvel. While the cast is led by three principal characters – Salman Khan, Venkatesh, and Pooja Hegde – a big ensemble is expected to come on board the film. “The cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be a blend of actors from the North and South. It’s a cross cultural love story, encapsulating the world of North and South India,” the source added. Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen playing Salman’s younger brothers in the film, and the team is on the look out for one more actor to play his third sibling.

The movie is being produced by Salman Khan under his banner, Salman Khan Films. Talking of Salman Khan, the actor was recently in the headline for a collaboration with Mythri. Our source informs that while the talks are on for a probable collaboration, the meetings at the moment are happening to just find a right script for a Pan India appeal. The banner is introducing Salman to several ideas resting with directors from the Telugu film industry. At this point of time, the team is yet to reach a common ground for the right script. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read| INT: 'We started off as a Kannada movie and ended up being an Indian film': Prashanth Neel on KGF 2 & Yash