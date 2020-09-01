  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani in talks for another film with Nikkhil Advani after Indoo Ki Jawaani

Kiara Advani, who recently signed the Raj Mehta film opposite Varun Dhawan, is also most likely to team with Nikkhil Advani one more time. Read details inside.
EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani in talks for another film with Nikkhil Advani after Indoo Ki JawaaniEXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani in talks for another film with Nikkhil Advani after Indoo Ki Jawaani
After delivering her career's biggest hit last year in Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has clearly climbed up the charts. For producers who are willing to cast a pretty actress who also knows how to act, she's always on their list. The actress was also supposed to release her first ever woman centric film Indoo Ki Jawaani around June this year but the Covid outbreak played spoilsport. 

Now, we hear that the makers of the film are so happy with her that they have approached her for another project. A source tells us, "Kiara is going to take everyone by surprise with her role in Indoo Ki Jawaani, which will now release on a digital platform. Nikkhil Advani who produced the movie has really liked her and has now decided to cast her in another project he's bankrolling. Unlike Indoo, this is a romcom that will also have an A-list hero opposite Kiara. They have just initiated talks but they are yet to sign her on the dotted line."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Gulabo Sitabo & Shakuntala Devi, Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani to be released online

On the work front, Kiara has several films lined up. There's Laxmmi Bomb up for an OTT release followed by SherShaah that will hit theatres only in 2021. She also has to finish shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but currently, she will begin work on Raj Mehta's next opposite Varun Dhawan. If she says yes to Nikkhil, then this will be another one added to her kitty. 

