EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda opens up about missing family, urges for a cracker free Diwali; watch video

In this video, Kriti tells us why she has not been able to visit her parents since the lockdown, her Diwali plans and urges everyone to opt for a cracker-free Fiwali this year. Watch the video inside.

Kriti Kharbanda is a complete desi girl. She admittedly is someone who loves the customs, rituals and the Indian culture. While Diwali might mean a lot of fun, family time and food for her, this year, she is down with malaria and will be missing the festivities. When we spoke to her, she had not been diagnosed with the disease but had other plans - to shoot 14 Phere and was still going to miss Diwali.

She had told us, "I usually always work around Diwali so I hardly get to go back home. I miss my family during Diwali. This year, also I am supposed to kickstart the first schedule of 14 Phere, so I had to miss our on Diwali. The situation is also such where I don't want to travel back home for their own safety. We have waited this long, will wait for a few more months before I meet my family." But she says there's one ritual she follows every year. "I love being there on video call during the Lakshmi poojan and my mom never does it without me. I don't believe in idols but I do believe in God."

Ask her what she would want to change this Diwali and she says. "Earlier, when I was young and had no idea about the ill effects of patakha, we used to burn a lot of them in our society. But I stopped at a very young age when I realised how it affects all of us. So I hope everyone has a cracker free Diwali and each year, I sponsor education for a lot of underprivileged kids. I'll do that this year, too. And I'd request everyone to come out in support of these kids who can be helped."

Watch her interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

