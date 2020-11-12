EXCLUSIVE: Pulkit Samrat breaks silence on marriage plans with Kriti Kharbanda; watch video

For the last one and a half years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have given us couple goals. Their on-screen chemistry along with their off-the-reel romance has always been the talking point in B-Town. Now, with Diwali celebrations beginning in full fervour, we caught up with the Taish actor, who's currently stationed in Delhi to attend his sister's wedding ceremony.

Pulkit and Kriti have stayed together this entire lockdown, but now, both of them will get busy with the shoots. This Diwali, they couldn't be together. Pulkit shares that he misses her as the family enjoys the festivity together. "During festivals, if you aren't together, then you miss each other even more. She loves playing cards and is very competitive about it. I don't like iot so much. So now, we will all be sitting here and playing taash. But she won't be around."

EXCLUSIVE: Is wedding on the cards for lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda? Here’s what the actor has to say

But ask him about his marriage plans with Kriti and he reveals, "My brother's message got stopped because of Covid 19. We had to call off his wedding ceremony a day before it was happening because of the pandemic. Toh, abhi uski bhi atki padi hai. As for me and Kriti, we have currently decided to concentrate on our work and our individual careers. We are working with the best in business. So right now, marriage will happen when it has to but our first priority will be work. Once we decide on a date for our marriage, I promise I'll send the first card to you all."

