EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon in talks for Kill Bill; Anurag Kashyap to direct homage to Quentin Tarantino classic

Kriti Sanon gears up for the first out and out action film of her career. Set to step into Uma Thurman's shoes from the Quentin Tarantino directed Hollywood classic, Kill Bill. Details

A couple of years back, Nikhil Dwivedi had acquired the rights to remake the Quentin Tarantino classic, Kill Bill in India. Ever since then, one awaits an update on the film. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Hindi adaptation will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap and the makers have initiated conversation with Kriti Sanon for the lead role, originally played by Uma Thurman.

“Nikhil has been working closely on the script of Kill Bill adaptation with Anurag Kashyap all through the lockdown. The duo are calling it a homage to the original film and have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the Quentin Tarantino directorial. Anurag and Nikhil have now taken a step ahead to move on to the casting front and initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the lead,” revealed a source, adding further that actress has agreed in principle to do the film and the paperwork too will be done soon.

This would be Kriti’s first out and out action-packed role and she will be undergoing a lot of prep in multiple forms of action before the film goes on floors. “It’s the character of an assassin, termed as the deadliest woman in the world. The action aside, there runs a strong undercurrent of revenge and emotions all through the narrative, much like the original film,” the source added. Apart from Kriti, two more actresses will come on board this action thriller to play key roles.

While timelines of this film shoot are yet unknown, Kriti is expected to wrap up her present commitments, including the Prabhas and starrer, Adipurush, in which she plays the character of Sita. “It might take off by early next year, however, it’s all dependent on the Covid-19 scenario,” the source concluded. Apart from Kill Bill, Nikhil is also working on the modern-day adaption of Naagin with in titular role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news on Kill Bill and other projects.

Credits :Pinkvilla

