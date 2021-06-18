EXCLUSIVE: Pan India release for Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter; Siddharth ties up with a studio

The Siddharth Anand directorial is an Aerial action thriller with Hrithik playing the role of an Air Force Pilot. It is expected to be mounted on a budget of Rs 250 crore. Details revealed.

Ever since it’s announcement on January 11, the Siddharth Anand directed Fighter featuring and is among the most anticipated films for the audiences. It’s an Aerial action thriller, with Hrithik playing the role of an Air Force Pilot for the first time in his career, however, details on DP’s role have been kept under wraps for now. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Fighter will be made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, and is said to be among the biggest action events of Bollywood.

And now, we have another exclusive update on this much awaited project. While Fighter marks the production debut of Sid’s banner, Marflix, we hear the filmmaker has got a studio partner on board too. “Fighter will be produced under Marflix Banner with Viacom 18 coming on board as the studio partner. It’s a blanket deal and the studio giant has a stake in almost all rights – ranging from theatrical to digital and satellite – and this one is said to be the biggest deal of the pandemic when it comes to financials,” revealed a source close to the development.

The makers were in conversations with multiple studios over the last six months, however, it’s Viacom 18 that has come to terms with Sid’s vision of taking things to the next level as far as action is concerned. Like all the action films featuring Hrithik, this one too will be a Pan-India release. “It’s a premise that has a blend of action and thrill with a strong undercurrent of nationalism, romance and emotions. It’s written by Ramon Chibb. Hrithik is the only star at the moment in the Hindi film industry, who has a strong fan following in the Southern belt too. The South Indian dubbed version of his films like Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Bang Bang, Krrish 3 and War did very well and the makers are looking to carry forward the phenomenon with Fighter too,” the source informed, adding further that apart from Hindi, Fighter will release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam too.

“Some films are dubbed into multiple languages once the shooting is wrapped up, depending on the outcome. But Fighter is being planned as a Pan India film from the word go. Sid, Hrithik and Deepika are looking forward to breaching the regional barriers with this one,” the source added. As far as shooting plans are concerned, there is a delay in the same due to the pandemic scenario. While it was initially planned to go on floors by end of this year, it is now likely to kick off sometime in 2022, once Hrithik wraps up Vikram Vedha and The Night Manager, whereas Deepika completes her present assignments like Pathan, and The Intern.

Viacom 18 is planning to make a big foray into the world of film production and distribution. The studio is affiliated with and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is among the most anticipated films of Bollywood. There is also a talk about them signing a multi-film deal with ’s banner, Dharma Productions, and this includes the five ambitious films from Dharma’s slate in the next 2 years, including KjO's directorial. An insider informs that they are also looking to churn out some inhouse content for theatrical as well as digital medium, and on the lookout strike a blanket deal with more producers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Fighters, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

