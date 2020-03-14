EXCLUSIVE: Les Misérables star Alexis Manenti says THIS on convicted sex offender Roman Polanski's César win

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, French actor Alexis Manenti spoke honestly about his thoughts regarding convicted sex offender Roman Polanski's controversial César win. Watch the Les Misérables star's full interview with Pinkvilla below.

One of the gutwrenching, heartbreaking films of 2019 was French director Ladj Ly's passion project, Les Misérables, which shed light on police brutality. Along with Ladj, the screenplay for Les Misérables was also penned by Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti. Speaking of Alexis, the 38-year-old actor/writer also starred in the drama as the racist cop, Chris aka Pink Pig. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Manenti got candid about his Oscar-nominated film, which has received a ton of love on a global scale, whether it be at Cannes Film Festival or Oscars 2020.

We quizzed the French actor about how he felt when a non-English film like Parasite took home the coveted Oscar for Best Picture to which he replied, "I think it's very important and shows that Hollywood has opened the gates to the world of cinema. For the future, I think it's a good sign." Parasite may have beaten Les Misérables when it comes to the Oscar for International Feature Film, but Ladj's film took the coveted Best Picture Prize at César Awards, which is the French equivalent of the Academy Awards, along with Alexis taking home the Most Promising Actor César.

"It's a great prize. I feel like the French cinema has accepted me and recognised the work I have been doing since... I started when I was eighteen, I'm 38, so 20 years. It's an accomplishment and I'm proud of it," Manenti shared about the César win.

Taking a more serious note, Alexis didn't shy away from talking about convicted sex offender Roman Polanski's controversial win at the Césars. Roman took home two Césars out of 12 nominations; for Best Directing and Best Adapted Screenplay for An Officer and a Spy. When the announcement was made at the award ceremony, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire star Adèle Haenel had walked out of the ceremony exclaiming, "Shame," at the Césars for honouring Polanski.

"I will always support the fight of the women against abuse; power abuse, sexual abuse. I'm very proud of their fight and what they are doing. I've got a lot of admiration for it and it's quite particular to give this award to a person. If it would be for the film, it would be different," Manenti stated.

