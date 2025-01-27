EXCLUSIVE: Luv Ranjan and Shashank Khaitan join hands to launch newcomers in a friendship comedy

Over the years, Luv Ranjan and Shashank Khaitan have individually delivered successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dhadak among others. After being a part of the film fraternity for over a decade, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Luv Ranjan and Shashank Khaitan are joining hands for the first time on a friendship comedy.

According to sources close to the development, Luv Ranjan and Shashank Khaitan are all set to launch newcomers in a one of its kind film. “Luv and Shashank have been working closely together on the friendship comedy film and aim to introduce several fresh faces to the Indian Film Industry. The script is locked and the team is now all set to take the things to the floors in 2025. It’s a script that warrants presence of newcomers and all the energies are aligned to make a strong entertainer for the big screen,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that a nationwide hunt has been going on for the fresh face launch in this collaboration between Luv Ranjan and Shashank Khaitan. “Even in the past, both Luv and Shashank have successfully launched fresh faces in the Indian Film Industry with Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Dhadak respectively. The two creative mavericks are now set for a special collaboration,” the source added.

The film will go on floors in the second half of 2025 and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla has we will be bringing more upates on this yet untitled friendship comedy shortly.

