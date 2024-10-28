BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again runtime revealed; A look at duration of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe films

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2024. This latest installment of the Cop Universe is just a few days away from release, and the excitement among the fans is reaching its peak. Now, the film’s runtime has been revealed as 2 hours, 24 minutes. In this piece, also have a look at the duration of the past movies in the popular universe created by Rohit Shetty.

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Diwali release Singham Again has received a U/A rating. The length of the movie has been certified as 144 minutes (2 hours and 24 minutes).

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the action film features a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Moving onto the previous films of the Cop Universe, Ajay Devgn-led Singham (2011), the first installment, was around 2 hours and 23 minutes long. Singham Returns, which was released in 2014, was 2 hours and 22 minutes long. Then came Simmba in 2018, which starred Ranveer Singh in the titular role. It had a length of 2 hours and 38 minutes. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (2021) had a duration of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar will be reprising their famous roles from the previous parts. Deepika Padukone will be introduced as Shakti Shetty or Lady Singham. Tiger Shroff will be seen as Satya, while Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff will portray negative roles.

Salman Khan is also making a cameo appearance in the film as his cop character, Chulbul Pandey. A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It’s a mega-collaboration, and the newest addition to his fabled cop-universe is Chulbul Pandey. While Singham Again will have a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit’s cop universe will definitely feature him in a full-fledged avatar.”

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Singham Again on November 1, 2024.

