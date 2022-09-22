EXCLUSIVE: 'Manike' sensation Yohani says she wants to sing for Alia Bhatt

Someone has rightly said that ‘music has no language! It just consists of emotions’. Well, going by that thought the audience is now open to listening to music from different languages. Well, one such song which became immensely popular amongst fans was the Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s song Manike Mage Hithe. It was loved in India so much that now this song has been officially remade in Hindi for the movie Thank God and the song features Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Yohani and she opened her heart about Bollywood and her favourite actress.

When asked who would she love to do playback singing for, in Bollywood, Yohani instantly replied, “Alia Bhatt definitely.” Further talking about her movies, Yohani revealed she watched Gangubai Kathiawadi recently. “I went to watch that. Oh, that was amazing, I thought that was lovely. The Sri Lankan singer further spoke about watching Bollywood films. She revealed that when she came to India to record the song, she was here for a couple of months and that is when she started watching Hindi movies. When asked about her favourite actor, Yohani quipped, “this has to be a diplomatic answer. Of course, I love Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.”