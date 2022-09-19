EXCLUSIVE: Thank God’s Manike singer Yohani took 6 months, 3 teachers to get this song right

Ever since the trailer of the film Thank God was released, fans have been going gaga over it. The trailer of the film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh has been loved by fans. But the one thing in the film that has grabbed all the limelight is the first song titled Manike which was released last Friday. The song features Nora Fatehi in a special appearance and it is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Yohani and she opened her heart about this new song.

Yohani had always been vocal about the fact that she wanted to sing for a Bollywood film. So when asked about her reaction on getting the opportunity to sing in Thank God she said, “I honestly didn’t think that it would be in a movie at first or it would be translated into Hindi and I would be able to sing it at all when this song first happened. But, I am so glad that it happened and I had to go through some challenges to do the song because it was in Hindi but I think at the end of the day, it all came together.” Further talking about the time she took to learn Hindi, Yohani said, “It took so long to be honest. It took about 6 months and 3 teachers just to get 1 song so I am not too sure how I am going to get the rest of it. But it was really interesting for me because it was a different language altogether and learning it and the meaning of it was really fun so I enjoyed the process of it. So that made me push myself and learn it harder.”