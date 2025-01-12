EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala reveals her first reaction to visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house; ‘Wo jo gaaon se log…’

Manisha Koirala is one of the most renowned actresses in the industry. She has a loyal fan base, and her memorable characters continue to hold a special place in their hearts. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her experience of visiting Amitabh Bachchan's house for the first time. She mentioned that she felt like ‘someone from a village who was awestruck upon seeing a big house’.

Manisha Koirala candidly recalled her first-ever visit to Amitabh Bachchan's house. She said, "So, what do I say, when I went to Amit Ji's house, I saw everything there. 'Maine unka ghar dekha, arey itna bada, and I was like, 'Arey, wo jo gaon se log aate hain na, waise hi behave kar rahi thi.” (I saw his house, wow, it was so big, and I was like, 'Oh, I was behaving just like those people who come from the village).

She added, "Amit Ji remembers this completely. Later, he was laughing on set, saying that when you came, you were looking at everything like, 'What is this?' For me, it was like, you know, everyone in the family is a big fan of him, and going to his home felt like, wow."

In the same interview, the Heeramandi actress discussed the challenges she faced as a feminist entering a male-dominated industry.

Reflecting on her difficult journey, she revealed that it was very tough and expressed her frustration with the double standards, which fueled her desire to rebel. She admitted that her rebellious streak stemmed from her dissatisfaction with the situation.

She also recalled how she initiated change during the making of Mann by hiring a female makeup artist. She explained that she decided to bring a female makeup artist onto the film, as the industry had a male-dominated union for makeup artists, while hairdressers were typically female.

