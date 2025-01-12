Nothing here, just Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s camaraderie at airport proving they are the coolest father-daughter duo: WATCH

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most beloved celebrities in the industry, known for winning hearts both on and off the screen with his charming personality. The same can be said for his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, making it a delightful sight whenever the duo is seen together. The duo's heartfelt moment is all of us saying 'coolest father-daughter duo ever.'

Recently, the father-daughter pair was spotted arriving back in Mumbai, and a video of Saif Ali Khan’s thoughtful gestur of listening attentively to a young fan’s beatboxing performance is now going viral. The doting father also shared a warm hug with Sara Ali Khan before getting into his car, leaving fans swooning over the sweet moment.

In a conversation with News18, Murder Mubarak director Homi Adajania shared that Sara Ali Khan has inherited a lot of her father Saif Ali Khan’s wit.

He explained that Saif is quick-thinking and incredibly funny. Homi further mentioned that one of the reasons he enjoys working with Saif is because they are on the same wavelength, often able to complete each other's sentences, and share a similar dark sense of humor. He noted that he found the same connection with Sara as well.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Sky Force, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur.

The film is based on India's first and deadliest airstrike, highlighting the unwavering spirit of the Indian Air Force as they prepare to strike against Pakistan. Sky Force is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Jewel Thief, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Kunal Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Earlier, a source close to the development clarified that Jewel Thief has no connection to the iconic 1967 film starring the legendary Dev Anand. The source told Pinkvilla that the upcoming movie "has got nothing to do with the original film."

