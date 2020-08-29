  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur reveals SHOCKING incidents of nepotism where she was snubbed for not being a starkid

MD: In her Untold Story video, the Super 30 heroine talks about two events - both at award shows where she was snubbed for being an outsider
EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur reveals SHOCKING incidents of nepotism where she was snubbed for not being a starkid
Mrunal Thakur has successfully transitioned from TV into films and in both the spaces, she has managed to create her own niche and fandom. With several films in her kitty, she's also the rising star everyone's looking out for. But people who know Mrunal would also know that none of it has come easily. One of the biggest -isms that plague the Indian film industry at large is nepotism. As clearly pointed out by several outsiders, there's a huge difference in the treatment meted out to starkids compared to ones who don't come from a filmy background. Today, most of the actors - both industry insiders and outsiders are calling for equal opportunities for everyone. But even then, Mrunal has faced the brunt of it quite early in her career. 

Talking about two incidents where she was snubbed by people for not having a filmy lineage, Mrunal shares, "First, it happened to me at an Awards ceremony. I was getting the Critics Best Actress award for my film and after I went on stage, I was told, 'Ma'am, that's the exit!' Whereas at the same ceremony, when a starkid went up, they literally were shoving the mic in her face." That's not all, apart from award organisers, she also raised an important point - of how media treats people differently. She shares, "I was at this event giving interview bytes and suddenly, the entire media ran away because a star kid arrived. That poor girl couldn't even handle her outfit properly and the media was just all over." 

Does this affect Mrunal? She has a different viewpoint on the issue. "It's not just the industry, it's also the audience and the media, no? After all, this is what the audience wants to see which is why the media is also giving it to them. I don't blame the starkids for this at all." 

Watch her candid interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

It is media's mistake. Not Bollywood's. Media just keep asking will he / she (the star kid) will choose to bcm actor and blah blah. Blame media only.

