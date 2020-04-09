EXCLUSIVE: Not Alaya F or Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Mrunal Thakur in Stree Rog Vibhaag

While Alaya F and Bhumi Pednekar were also being considered for the role, Super 30 heroine Mrunal Thakur has now bagged the project. More deets inside.

If you have to name one actor who's known to pick up diverse roles - ones that are not just challenging social taboos but are also polar opposites to each other -it has to be Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has delivered with all his last few films and while there were reports that he would be taking a small break from his movies to give himself and his family some downtime, it seems he has already signed his immediate next project - Junglee Pictures' Stree Rog Vibhaag. And now, we can tell you that the leading lady for the project has also been finalised.

A source close to the development informs us, "The makers were looking at someone to essay the female lead's part opposite Ayushmann. They wanted a girl who would look convincing carrying off a completely desi character. They were indeed in talks with Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, but we hear things didn't materialise with them. Now, they have roped in Mrunal Thakur for the role and she has also given her nod to the project."

Stree Rog Vibhaag has Ayushmann playing the role of a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist after he gives shelter to a girl on the run. Like the name suggests, the film will also question social stigmas. Ayushmann also has Anubhav Sinha's next action thriller lined up before this film whereas Mrunal has several projects in her kitty - Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, starrer Jersey, starrer Thadam remake and Umesh Shukla's next Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani.

