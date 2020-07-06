EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta to play Arjun Kapoor's grandmother in Nikkhil Advani's next production

Neena Gupta in a never-seen-before role in Kaashvi Nair's next untitled drama, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, will be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Read full details inside.

Earlier this year, and Nikkhil Advani announced that they are teaming up together for the first time, for a film. The movie, yet untitled, was being shot when the lockdown happened. Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta star alongside Arjun in this relationship drama but nothing is known of the film. In fact, the only element from the script that is out right now is that it's a cross-border drama.

While many might think it's a romantic cross border angle, we can now exclusively tell you that the idea is very different and rather noble. Says a source, "Neena Gupta plays a prominent lead in the Kaashvi Nair film. She will essay the role of Arjun's grandmother and whole cross border angle is regarding their characters. It's a humane relationship drama about a grandma and her grandchild, separated by borders."

Currently, Bollywood is witnessing a new phase where actors like Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao and others are getting their due. "Neena ji's role is nothing less than a female lead's part and it's also a never-seen-before role for the actress. When the makers were ideating on the script, she was their first choice and Neena loved the role. It will also have a very emotional angle between Arjun and Neena's characters that will drive the whole narrative." We reached out to Neena who refused to divulge any further details.

