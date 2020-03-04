EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta questions Bollywood’s sexism: Why can't I romance Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan?

After having entertained audiences in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta is onto bigger and better things. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she wished to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a film.

Known to be one of the most talented stars in Bollywood, Neena Gupta is an actor who has been around for a long time but has come in the limelight after her recent successful films Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panga. While the diva is known for speaking her mind out, her performances in the recent films have been enjoyed by the audience, and hence, fans of the star want to see her in more films. Recently, Neena Gupta opened up about the present trend in Bollywood where actors are romancing young actresses on the big screen.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Badhaai Ho star mentioned that she really wishes that a time would come in Bollywood where she can also romance and star opposite or . Neena Gupta said that she has seen stars like these romance actresses who are 20 or 25 years younger to them. Hence, she wished that a time like this comes where even she can star opposite such actors in films. However, the Panga actor mentioned that in India, it will still take time.

On actresses romancing younger heroes on screen, Neena Gupta said “Woh nahi ayega. But meri badi iccha hai ke woh daur aa jaye jahan main Hrithik Roshan ke against kaam karu. Against nahi opposite. But why can’t I be opposite Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan? I'm not saying . Main itni bi bewakoof nahi hu. Lekin, they work with actresses who are like 20-25 years younger than them na as heroines. “At this time, our interviewer interjected that by that logic she can romance Ranbir too. To wish Neena said, “I can romance Ranbir also (laughs). But hamari country mein bahut time lagega.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress opened up about raising her daughter, Masaba Gupta, her divorce news and also on single parenting too. Her recent performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was loved and once again her adorable banter on screen with Gajraj Rao became a talk of the town.

