EXCLUSIVE: Nushrat Bharucha on hiding from her parents after Chote Chote Peg: My dad asked, "Is that a bra?"

Nushrat Bharucha reveals that she was quite nervous about facing her parents after shooting for Chote Chote Peg from Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Why? Because she wore a bralet for the song! Watch the full video here.

Nushrat Bharucha has clearly been someone who has made her mark in an industry on her own merit. From being shamed for her height to fighting nepotism, Nushrat has slowly and steadily climbed up the charts. For Dear Mom's latest episode, we had Nushrat joining in with her mom Tasneem Bharucha for their first ever chat on life, love and everything beyond. Their hilarious banter ranged from talking about their most embarrassing childhood memories to boyfriends, marriage and even her phase of depression which she had to battle through with a smile.

During their fun chat, Nushrat revealed a funny incident when she found it hard to face her parents after shooting for Chote Chote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She shares, "I didn't tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn't even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home."

She further adds, "I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, "Are you wearing a bra?" she laughed out loud. I was like, it's a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?"

