Exclusive: Nushrat Bharucha OPENS UP on collaborating with Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3

In a live chat with Pinkvilla, Nushrat Bharucha opened up about collaborating with Kartik Aaryan, about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 and Chhalaang.

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha famously known as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl marked her first commercial success in Bollywood in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan. She was again starred opposite Kartik in the 2013 film Akaash Vani which failed at the box office. In the year 2015, Nushrat was again paired opposite Kartik in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The movie was a hit and was loved by the audience. Not only the movie, but fans also started loving Nushrat and Kartik's on-screen chemistry.

Later, in the year 2018, Nushrat again collaborated with Kartik and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. After the 2018 film, Nushrat and Kartik have not been paired in any film and fans are eagerly waiting to see this amazing Jodi again. Today at a live chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Nushrat about working with Kartik Aaryan again and about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 on cards. The actress said, "I would love to do Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 with Kartik as soon as we can. I think there is a time and place for everything. So when Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 is destined to happen it will happen."

Further speaking about her upcoming project, Nushrat said, "Doing a film - Chhalaang which was supposed to release in June and my full March was to be dedicated to the film but given the recent incidents happening in the country, I hope things get back on track by May or June and then we will figure it out."

For the uninitiated, directed by Hansal Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat, Chhalaang is produced by , Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. The movie was set to release on 12 June 2020 but has been postponed.

