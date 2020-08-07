EXCLUSIVE: Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave bags Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor goes on floors in Scotland. Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave bags a role in the movie.

and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom begins shooting in Scotland. In a good news, Pinkvilla has learnt that actor Aniruddh Dave, who was last seen in Patiala Babes, has bagged a role in the retro-thriller, Bell Bottom. The actor left for Scotland on Thursday where the first International schedule of the film will be shot. This is the first movie to be shot internationally amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Dave has previously been a part of several Bollywood movies like Teree Sang, Shorgul, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti and Pranaam. But this is his first big Bollywood blockbuster. However, this won't be his first shoot amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown. Earlier in June, he had started shooting for his upcoming web series in Lucknow, making him the first actor to resume shoot in the pandemic situation.

While flying to Scotland, the handsome actor took all necessary precautionary and preventive measures before flying off to UK. Though nothing has been revealed about his character as yet.

Bell Bottom has been written by Aseem Arrora, and will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The movie is based on true events and is a spy thriller. The film’s script was finalised amid the lockdown and several times, the team shared photos of the zoom call sessions as well. Bell Bottom’s first look was released last month in a cool poster with the entire cast and crew of the film. The film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

