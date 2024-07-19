Bhaiyya Ji OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th film

Bhaiyya Ji, which was a milestone film in acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee’s career, was released in cinemas on May 24, 2024. The action thriller marked his hundredth movie. Now, after almost two months of its theatrical release, the movie is gearing up for its digital premiere on July 26, giving the audience a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Read on to learn the details about its OTT release.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhaiyya Ji’s OTT premiere announced by streaming platform in a special post

Today, July 19, the date of Bhaiyya Ji’s digital release was officially announced by its streaming service, ZEE5. The viewers will now be able to experience the story for the first time or relive it after watching it in theaters.

In a post on Instagram, ZEE5’s handle shared a trailer of the film, which gave a power-packed introduction to Manoj Bajpayee’s character Bhaiyya Ji and also offered a glimpse into the plotline. It was packed with powerful dialogues and action sequences. The trailer as well as the post’s caption revealed that the film will drop on July 26.

The full caption read, “Robinhood nahi, robinhood ke baap hai! Aa rahe hain Bhaiyya Ji, tabahi machane! (Not Robinhood, but Robinhood's father! Bhaiyya ji is coming to create havoc). #ManojBhaiyyaJiKi100thFilm #BhaiyyaJi premieres 26th July, only on #ZEE5.” The post also tagged the cast and crew of the movie.

Advertisement

Have a look at the announcement!

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Bhaiya ji superhero,” while another wrote, “Superexcited to watch this.” Many others used fire emojis.

More about Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th film Bhaiyya Ji

Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the cast of Bhaiyya Ji includes Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and more. The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who also helmed Bajpayee’s 2023 legal drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Bhaiyya Ji is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. The movie is written by Deepak Kingrani. Mark your calendars for the OTT release of this revenge drama.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra to Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2: Brace yourself for an electrifying second half of 2024