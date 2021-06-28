EXCLUSIVE: Post marriage, Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar resume A Thursday & The Immortal Ashwatthama respectively
On June 4, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announced their marriage on social media. “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” Yami captioned her wedding picture on Instagram. Last week, the newly married couple returned to Mumbai, and Pinkvilla has some exclusive updates on their work commitments.
We have learnt that Yami Gautam will resume shooting for the Ronnie Screwvala produced A Thursday from tomorrow. “Yami will be shooting in Mumbai in a 20-days start-to-finish schedule. This portion will be a mix of action and conversational sequences. Soon after wrapping up A Thursday, Yami will start filming for Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next. She also has Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar’s next production with Pratik Gandhi in the pipeline, however that will roll only by the year end,” informs a source close to the development.
Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar has also resumed pre-production work on The Immortal Ashwatthama, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. “Aditya is already prepping with the actors, and will also begin the reading sessions soon. Casting for the supporting parts is on. A major portion of the film will be shot in Ukraine, recce for which is already done. They might shoot at a few other international locations depending on the permissions, and Aditya will leave for that recce in a month’s time,” adds the source, further stating that as of now The Immortal Ashwatthama is scheduled to roll in September.
Anonymous 2 days ago
A couple of years ago, I saw her on the Shirdi bus.. She looked very beautiful sans makeup and is a very unassuming person.. Not an attention seeker at all.. That pretty much was my impression of her..
Anonymous 3 days ago
Pulkit ki shaadi thor ke kushi rahe payegi yeh homewrecker
Anonymous 3 days ago
That was a fake affair creates by tseries
Anonymous 3 days ago
Pulkit’ second wife is a brave woman. She’s leading a happy dignified life. What’s your problem?
Anonymous 3 days ago
You are messed up! Yami and Pulkit are leading their respective lives!
Anonymous 3 days ago
If you have listened to Pulkit and his wife's interviews... you can see how misfit those two were for the concept of marriage. Pulkit trapped yami.