EXCLUSIVE: Post Salman’s docuseries, Sameer Nair hopes to spin Beyond The Star into franchise with more actors

Pinkvilla had recently reported that the docu-series - Beyond The Star - which is being made on Salman Khan’s life, is almost done with only the last leg of filming left. Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair is backing the project with Salman Khan films and Wizcraft. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nair opens up on the future of the franchise format. Do they plan to make it into a series with other actors too in the future?

“We hope too. So this (Beyond The Star) is the first one, we want to start with this, and after this we will see how to build on that. We think we know our stars, but there is so much we don’t know about them. There is a public persona and then there is a personal persona, and it’s really nice to get to know people up close and personal. So I think that was the idea behind it and that’s what we are trying to achieve,” informs Sameer Nair.