EXCLUSIVE: Post Salman’s docuseries, Sameer Nair hopes to spin Beyond The Star into franchise with more actors
Pinkvilla even inquired with Sameer Nair on the possibility of making a docuseries on Shah Rukh Khan’s life. Here’s what he said.
Pinkvilla had recently reported that the docu-series - Beyond The Star - which is being made on Salman Khan’s life, is almost done with only the last leg of filming left. Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair is backing the project with Salman Khan films and Wizcraft. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nair opens up on the future of the franchise format. Do they plan to make it into a series with other actors too in the future?
“We hope too. So this (Beyond The Star) is the first one, we want to start with this, and after this we will see how to build on that. We think we know our stars, but there is so much we don’t know about them. There is a public persona and then there is a personal persona, and it’s really nice to get to know people up close and personal. So I think that was the idea behind it and that’s what we are trying to achieve,” informs Sameer Nair.
So will the next one be with Shah Rukh Khan? “(Laughs) I have no idea. We are trying to make the first part,” says Nair.
How Beyond The Star was conceptualised
Sameer Nair had revealed how the show was put together. “We were working with Salman Khan films and Wizcraft, and we got talking one day about doing something on Salman himself. So it sort of built up from there, and we have been in the process of putting it together, filming it and getting all the material in place,” the filmmaker had revealed.
ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film will go on floors