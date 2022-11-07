Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film will go on floors
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani is one of the most awaited films, and Pinkvilla had recently reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in the play the leading lady in this upcoming movie. The Mili actress has been paired opposite Tiger in this action-packed entertainer. We now have another update on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. We have heard that the makers have locked the shooting schedule of the film.
“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will go on the floors next year by January end, or in early February. The exact date will be locked soon. In the meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar has finalised the script and has even locked all the shooting locations. The film will go on the floors in Mumbai, but will also be shot at many locations abroad including, Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London,” informs a source close to the development.
We had earlier reported that Jackky and Ali are in advanced talks with acclaimed Hollywood stunt coordinator Paul Jennings to design the action for this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer. Paul has earlier worked on Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Edward Zwick’s Blood Diamond, Christopher McQuarrie’s Jack Reacher, Dean Israelite’s Power Rangers, and on Game of Thrones (GOT) as well.
Ali Abbas Zafar on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
While talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali had told Pinkvilla, “I have been a fan of action films, I just love that genre. In the current times, action films get a phenomenal response all over the world. I like two hero films and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a buddy film. This genre has its own charm.”
