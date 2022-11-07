Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film will go on floors

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani is one of the most awaited films, and Pinkvilla had recently reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in the play the leading lady in this upcoming movie. The Mili actress has been paired opposite Tiger in this action-packed entertainer. We now have another update on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. We have heard that the makers have locked the shooting schedule of the film.

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will go on the floors next year by January end, or in early February. The exact date will be locked soon. In the meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar has finalised the script and has even locked all the shooting locations. The film will go on the floors in Mumbai, but will also be shot at many locations abroad including, Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London,” informs a source close to the development.