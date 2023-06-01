EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays AI & Robotics scientist in Akshay & Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Over the last 2 years, Pinkvilla has been the first to break several news on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, right from the casting to the budget to the aspect of taking the film on floors and the release date. The Pooja Entertainment Production has been among the most awaited Hind films in the making as the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial marks the first-time collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The casting got even bigger when the makers roped in Prithviraj Sukumaran to play the antagonist in this action-packed entertainer. And now, we have exclusive details on the character of Prithviraj Sukumaran in this film.

Prithviraj is said to be one of the major highlights of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

According to sources close to the development, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of a scientist dealing in Artificial Intelligence, Drones, and Robotics in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. “The makers were on the hunt to rope in a credible actor for the part of the antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Prithviraj suits the role like a hand in a glove and is said to be one of the biggest highlights of the film as Ali Abbas Zafar believes that a strong villain makes the heroes even stronger. The idea was to develop a character that calls for a union of two action heroes – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff – and the team has successfully managed to do that with Prithviraj,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is a face-off of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with Prithviraj Sukumaran and rides on never seen before action sequences shot at real locations. “Ali has shot for some of the most advanced action sequences under the supervision of a stunt team, who have worked on Hollywood films. BMCM is envisioned as the biggest film for all the stakeholders – Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, and Vashu Bhagnani – and the audience will get an insight into the world of this actioner once the assets are rolled out,” the source added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set to be an Eid 2024 release

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited films of 2024 which is slated to hit the big screen during the Eid 2024 weekend. The film is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Entertainment. The principal shoot of the film has been wrapped up and the team may reunite later in the later for patchwork and song shoot. The movie features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

