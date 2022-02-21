EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna reveals she felt like a newcomer on the sets of Rudra with Ajay Devgn.

Raashii Khanna is all set to make her digital debut alongside Ajay Devgn with Rudra. The show's trailer dropped a few days ago and Raashii can be seen playing an intriguing character. Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Raashii, to understand her choices in the Hindi film industry and digital debut.

Talking about Rudra, Raashii revealed that she felt like a newcomer on the sets as she met Ajay Devgn for the first time. Recalling the incident, she said, "When my director told me the whole story and everything, he said, "You don't need any ice breaker, just come on set. It is just Ajay sir. He will break it for you." I was very nervous as I had set that he is magnaimous.. the way he walks and the way he talks. His personality is amazing. He is a star and I felt like this newcomer on set. (thinking) Aree should I talk to him, what should I do?"

Check out Pinkvilla's exclusive interview with Raashii Khanna:

The actress added that she is nervous about the audience reaction to her character. Elaborating on her digital debut, she said, "I wouldn't have imagined Ajay sir doing something like this on OTT. The fact that Ajay sir was doing it in the first place was exciting enough for me to be interested in doing it and I think it's a great show that we've managed to bring for the audience. I'm pretty excited and also nervous to see how the audience reacts to it."

ALSO READ: Rudra Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn looks determined to take on dangerous serial killer; Series to premiere on March 4