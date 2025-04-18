Raid 2: Ajay Devgn-led crime-thriller's director Raj Kumar Gupta breaks silence on his plans for Raid 3

Ajay Devgn is all set to return as iconic Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, a sequel to his acclaimed 2018 film Raid. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial has much going on in its favor, especially after the positive response to its trailer. But does the director have plans for a 3rd part of the franchise too? Gupta says he'll think about it after the upcoming film's release.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Raj Kumar Gupta opened up about Raid 2 and plans for Raid 3. "Let's release Raid 2 first," he said with a smile. He added that a filmmaker needs to get his film a timely release, and he looks forward to a positive public reaction after that.

Raj Kumar Gupta shared that Raid 2 took two and a half years of his time. "We wrote this film for one and a half years, though it's based on a real-life story. This time, we have tried to bring in a lot of fictional elements as well," he mentioned.

However, the filmmaker revealed that he has some scripts ready and he'll take a call on them after Raid 2. He added that he is aware of what he wants to make next, but several factors need to fall into place. "You may want to make a film on a particular script, but you'll end up doing something else," he concluded.

For those who don't know, Raid (2018) was a crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, along with Ilena D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla. Raid 2 features Riteish Deshmukh as an antagonist, and Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana in the role of Ajay's character's wife. Earlier, at the trailer launch of Raid 2, Vaani opened up about replacing Ileana and said that there's no jealousy with the 'previous one' and that they share a great equation off-screen.

Ajay Devgn also talked about Vaani replacing Ileana and said that people have seen it in a lot of Hollywood films earlier. "Still, Sean Connery is not the only James Bond. It's the character you follow, and then new people keep coming in," he added.

Raid 2 is slated to release in the cinemas on May 1. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bollywood updates.

