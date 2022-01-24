EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to release in cinema halls on February 11

On Monday morning, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and the team of Badhaai Do announced that the trailer of their film will be out on January 25. The makers kept ample intrigue around the film’s release date and the core conflict. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the social comedy directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is all set to see a release during the valentine’s day 2022 weekend.

“The makers are clear on bringing this film to the big screen. Several test screenings have taken place over the last few months, and the response from target groups has been on the positive side. After Badhaai Ho, it’s time for Badhaai Do and the team has decided to bring the film to the big screen on February 11,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that much like RRR, even they have kept things open ended on the release date front.

“The cinema halls are operational in Maharashtra right now, however, Delhi is still shut. There is chatter and hope within the industry that Delhi cinema halls will reopen with 50 percent occupancy cap by the first week of February. If not February 11, then Badhaai Do will hit the screen on February 18. That’s the plan for now. Much like Badhaai Ho, the core target audience rests in Mumbai and Delhi, which is the reason why the two markets need to be operational,” the source added.

The movie is produced by Junglee Pictures, and is a part of Badhaai Ho franchise. In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Rajkummar Rao had described it as one of the most exciting films of his career. The core plot tackles yet another socially relevant subject with a dose of drama, humor and family emotions. Apart from Badhaai Do, two more Bollywood films are expected to release in the month of February – the John Abraham starrer Attack and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. The announcements of the same will be made in due course of time once Delhi government puts forth their plans on reopening of cinema halls. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

