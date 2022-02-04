EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao on Mr & Mrs Mahi: ‘It’s not only about cricket, but deals with human emotions’

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor collaborated on the horror comedy, Roohi, which was the first major Hindi film to release in the middle of the pandemic. A year after its release, the duo is all geared up for their second collaboration on Mr & Mrs Mahi produced by Karan Johar. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket with both Rajkummar and Janhvi playing the role of a cricketer.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao opened up about the premise of this Sharan Sharma directorial. When asked if he is playing a cricketer in this sports drama, the actor exclaimed, “How do you know? Have you read the script?” He added, “Coming back to the point, cricket is an important part of the film, but the film is not only about cricket. It’s about relationships, it’s about dealing with human emotions – about how we feel in life. I can’t reveal much about it right now.”

Talking about his association with Janhvi, the actor added, “I am very excited to collaborate with Janhvi again. I think she is fabulous and brilliant at what she does. I have been saying this since the release of Dhadak and always felt she has a bright future ahead. Sharan is again a young and passionate filmmaker.” He is looking forward to work with a hardworking team. “Sharan is very hardworking and prefers to concentrate on detailing. He is still writing and making those tweaks whenever he has got the time in hand.”

He signs off saying that dedicated people often fuel in different energies in him as an actor. “It’s fun to be around people who are so serious with what they do.” Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of Badhaai Do. The film is gearing up for a Valentines Day 2022 release. Watch the full video interview below:

