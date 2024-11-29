In 2O12, Shakun Batra made his directorial debut with the Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor-led Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and followed it up with the Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan starrer Kapoor & Sons. Both the films got appreciation from the audiences, with the latter even turning out to be a success story at the box office. He then directed Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan, which premiered on the digital medium. After partnering with Dharma Productions on 3 films, Shakun Batra has locked his next directorial with Junglee Pictures.

According to sources close to the development, Shakun Batra’s next will be produced by Junglee Pictures and is expected to go on floors in 2025. “When Shakun heard about the idea, it was an instant yes from him to come on board to develop and direct the film. Shakun and Junglee Pictures have worked on the script together, as the former has added his own flavour to the same along with the writers Suprotim Sen Gupta and Kunal Aneja. It’s an exciting and new space for Shakun,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the script is genre-breaking comedy, introducing a new world to the cinema-going audience. “They are in the final stages of revisions on the script before they start meeting actors” the source added.

Meanwhile, Shakun is also co-producing a feature film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which is presently in the scripting stage. “Even this one is an extremely exciting project, which has been developed by Shakun and Ayesha Devitre, and the script is expected to be locked in a fortnight, post which it proceeds to the casting stage,” the source concluded.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal locks a 4 year line up with Laxman Utekar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amar Kaushik, and Rajkumar Hirani