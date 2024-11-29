5 films on Netflix that beautifully present daily life struggles in form of powerful stories

Life isn't always glamorous, and Netflix has a knack for capturing the raw, unfiltered realities of daily life. From the crushing weight of societal expectations to the struggles we all face in our personal and professional worlds, these five films dig deep into the chaos that defines ordinary lives.

Ready to dive into the ups and downs of everyday existence? These films are the perfect window into life's unpredictable twists and turns.

5 films on Netflix that perfectly capture everyday chaos

1. Life in a Metro

Anurag Basu's Life In A Metro weaves together multiple interconnected stories set in Mumbai, starring Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, and Irrfan Khan. The film delves into the emotional chaos of urban life, capturing the struggles of relationships, infidelity, and career insecurities.

As characters juggle personal dreams with societal pressures, the film offers a raw look at the complexity of balancing aspirations and love in a fast-paced, competitive city like Mumbai.

2. Billu

In Billu, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutta, and Shah Rukh Khan, a modest barber in a quiet village sees his life turned upside down when Bollywood superstar Sahir Khan visits for a film shoot. Rumors about their childhood friendship thrust Billu into the spotlight, bringing unexpected fame and pressure.

The film explores the contrast between small-town life and the glamour of celebrity culture, showing Billu's struggles with financial troubles, societal judgment, and the overwhelming expectations of his fellow villagers. It’s a poignant look at life’s unpredictable challenges.

Advertisement

3. A Wednesday

In A Wednesday, directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher, a retired common man orchestrates a carefully planned operation to expose the government's failure in addressing terrorism. His anonymous bomb threat sends the police into a frenzy until he reveals his true motive: justice for innocent victims of terrorism.

The film brilliantly captures the frustration and helplessness of everyday life, from bureaucratic inefficiencies to the anxiety of living in a volatile society, offering a stark reflection on the chaos and fear that permeate urban existence.

4. Peepli Live

Directed by Anusha Rizvi and starring Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aamir Khan, Raghubir Yadav, and Malaika Shenoy, Peepli Live tells the story of Natha, a poor farmer from a rural village who announces his plan to commit suicide to escape financial hardship. What starts as a desperate act quickly escalates into a media frenzy and political exploitation.

The film paints a vivid picture of rural India's struggles, where poverty, lack of support, and societal apathy fuel the daily chaos. Through its satirical lens, it critiques how personal tragedies are turned into public spectacles, exposing the stark inequalities and failures of the system.

Advertisement

5. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The story follows Keshav, a man from a conservative village whose wife, Jaya, leaves him due to their lack of a toilet. Determined to win her back, he embarks on a mission to fight against social norms and push for sanitation.

The film sheds light on the humiliation faced by women due to the absence of basic facilities while capturing the emotional turmoil of challenging outdated traditions in a patriarchal society. It's a powerful portrayal of everyday struggles for change.

Whether navigating relationships, battling societal pressures, or simply surviving the grind, these films showcase the very real chaos we all face. They capture the human spirit in its most vulnerable moments, offering a reflection of our own daily struggles.

So, if you're looking for a movie night that’s more than just entertainment, these Netflix picks will give you a chance to connect, reflect, and perhaps even find comfort in knowing that we're all in this together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin recalls being jobless for 2 years, living on vada pav and travelling by local trains after Dev D