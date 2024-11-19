EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan reveals waking Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan everyday on the sets on Karan Arjun; says, ‘Young the, Mastikhor the….’

The iconic Karan Arjun, released in 1995, was popular for multiple reasons, and one of them was the on-screen bromance between the then-young Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Recently, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan reminisced how the superstars were 'young' and 'mischievous' while working during that time.

Before the re-release of Karan Arjun in cinemas, its director, Rakesh Roshan, sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and shared several unknown insights from when he was making the film. Since the film featured two Khans who had debuted just a few years before the 1995 movie, he was asked about his experience working with them.

The actor-filmmaker immediately reflected on his experience and sported a smile. He also recalled his morning routine during the production process and said, "Young the Mastikhor the.Mera kaam yeh hota tha ki, subah che baje jaakar uthana."

Roshan also mentioned about the interesting way the two actors used to reach and said, "Shahrukh utho, aare sir thodi der aur sone do, Salman ke paas jao toh Salman mujhe dekh ke hi muh pher leta tha, takiya sar pe rakh le ta tha sir aap wapas kyu aa gaye, sir mein aa jaunga 9 baje tak." (My job was to wake them up at six in the morning. I'd go to Shah Rukh and say, 'Get up,' and he'd reply, 'Sir, let me sleep a little more.' When I went to Salman, he would turn his face away and cover his head with his hands, saying, 'Sir, why have you come back? I'll be up by 9!')

Despite their antics, the Krrish filmmaker used to insist they get up in front of him because there was a chance they might go back to sleep again. But, he didn't stop there as Roshan used to ensure they had bathed and were ready on time.

But, he understood their playful nature on set as they used to have fun and play pranks. He admitted that he was once their age as an actor and was similar to them. However, he also emphasized how the same actor gains experience, becomes mature, and changes in the future.

Karan Arjun also starred Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhi, Amish Puri, and Kajol in significant roles. After its release, the film was a success and became one of the highest-grossing films in 1995.

