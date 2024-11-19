EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan shares reason behind Hrithik Roshan's voice over in Karan Arjun's new trailer, says; 'Now it's Hrithik, Salman and Shah Rukh...'

Rakesh Roshan has left no stone unturned in preparing for a grand re-release of Karan Arjun and even released a new film trailer for fans. But it featured his son and actor, Hrithik Roshan's voice, and fans were surprised by the same. Recently, the actor-director shared his reason for the decision.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan shared an interesting story on Hrithik lending his voice to the updated trailer of the1995 hit film, which even came as a surprise element and added a little modern touch to the classic.

Watch the whole interview here:

Reflecting on the past, he revealed earlier that a random person did the voice-over. But, when the Fighter actor watched it, he was mesmerized and asked, "It's given me goosebumps! Wow, what a trailer. Can I do the voice-over?'"

Rakesh Roshan gave an immediate nod to the idea of his son. He said, "I told him, 'If you do the voice-over, it will be nice.'" But this unplanned movie delighted fans who witnessed this unique collaboration that now ties Hrithik to the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Pointing out the same, Roshan said, "He did the voice-over, so now it is Hrithik, Shah Rukh, and Salman

Advertisement

Apart from revealing the War actor's admiration for Karan Arjun, it smoothly added a new surprise element for fans. So, while the trailer upholds the film's original spirit, it has also added something new and relatable to the present generation.

The new trailer has already gone viral on YouTube and has been trending for a while now as fans experienced nostalgia and now look forward to watching the classic and their favourite actors on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his next film, Sujoy Ghosh's King where he will share the screen space alongside his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. While Salman Khan is shooting for his next, Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.