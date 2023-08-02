EXCLUSIVE: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to reunite with Farhan Akhtar; dissects making of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Indian film industry. The filmmaker carved a niche for himself with some notable films including Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, that eventually earned cult status. Now, Mehra is set to bounce back after a low phase, with his ambitious project Karna, which is touted to be an epic period drama.

Meanwhile, in an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opened up about reuniting with Farhan Akhtar for a third time, after the much-loved Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and OTT hit Toofan. He also dissected the making of Milkha Singh's biopic, as the film turned 10.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to reunite with Farhan Akhtar

In his chat with Pinkvilla, the celebrated filmmaker confirmed that he wishes to reunite with Farhan Akhtar for a third film. According to the Rang De Basanti director, he thoroughly enjoys working with the National award-winning actor and has fantastic professional chemistry with him. "We really enjoy working with each other. In the sense, we understand each other's silences. So we don't even have to discuss a lot," revealed Mehra.

"I think we bring out the best in each other. So, right now we are two films old. And I hope we can carry on and make many more together," added Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who reacted to the reports about his third collaboration with Farhan Akhtar after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan.

The filmmaker dissects making of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

In his chat with Pinkvilla, the senior director also dissected the making of his Farhan Akhtar directorial. "I happened to chance upon the autobiography of Milkha Singh. It was in Gurmukhi. So an uncle of mine kind of read it and told me the zest of it. And the biggest moment for me was - I requested a meeting with Milkha Singh, and immediately he gave me time within two days. So I flew to Chandigarh to meet him. And just to find out more in his own words about his life," revealed Mehra as he recalled the research and scripting for the film.

