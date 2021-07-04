  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan, Shankar and Kiara Advani to start RC 15 shoot from September

Shankar intends to wrap up the film by the first quarter of 2022 with a six-month schedule; Ram Charan plays the role of a cop turned politician. Details
40869 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 10:07 am
Shankar, from making any other film before completing the Kamal Haasan fronted, Indian 2. The news has come as a respite for multiple stakeholders, who have planned biggies with Shankar. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shankar is all geared up to start shooting for his next with Ram Charan from the first week of September.

The film in question is a Pan-India biggie produced by Dil Raju and features Kiara Advani as the female lead. “Addressed as RC 15, the makers were initially planning to take the film on floors from the first week of July. However, the second wave of pandemic resulted in a delay in not just the final schedule of Charan’s on-going assignment, RRR, but also slowed down the pre-production process of RC 15. With things getting back to normal, it’s now all poised to go on the floors from the first week of September,” revealed a source close to the development. 

RC 15 is said to be high on drama and action, with Shankar returning to his roots of making films devoid of sci-fi elements. Ram Charan plays the role of a cop turned politician, who wants to bring about a change in the system. Apart from Charan, there’s another character of a cop in the film that warrants the presence of a superstar and the makers have multiple names in consideration for the same. Reportedly, the superstar in action will have an extended cameo that warrant 25 to 30 days of work. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will wrap up shooting for RRR by early August, and then utilize the month-long break for script readings and character workshops before getting back to the set again.

Shankar on the other hand intends to wrap up RC 15 by the first quarter of 2022 with a 6-month schedule, and then proceed to his next with Ranveer Singh, which is the official adaptation of his own directorial, Aparichit. Interestingly, even that film features Kiara Advani as the female lead. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Kiara has signed a 3-film deal with Shankar, and first two of the agreement are Pan-India biggies with two of the top stars of their respective industries. Stay tuned for more updates on RC 15, only on Pinkvilla. 

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Lyricist Vivek on board as writer of RC 15 with Shankar; Ram Charan to play an IAS officer

Credits :Pinkvilla

