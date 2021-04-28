EXCLUSIVE: Lyricist Vivek on board as writer of RC 15 with Shankar; Ram Charan to play an IAS officer

The Shankar directorial is said to be as intense as his cult films like Mudhalvan, Indian and Shivaji, with Ram Charan taking on the system. Details revealed.

After penning the lyrics for films like Mersal, Bigil, Darbar, Irumbu Thirai, Soorarai Pottru and Jagame Thandhiram among others, lyricist Vivek is all set to make his debut as a screen writer. We hear that Vivek has come on board as a writer on a mega film, and it’s none other than Ram Charan’s upcoming film, addressed as RC 15, to be directed by Shankar. The script is being written by the master director himself with Vivek also contributing to the screenplay and dialogues. As Pinkvilla reported before, RC 15 is an edge of the seat drama, with Shankar stepping away from the world of technology and VFX.

“It’s an edge of the seat high octane drama produced by Dil Raju with Vivek on board as the writer of the film with Shankar. The script has ample of confrontation, action and elevation scenes with an attempt made to capture the strength of Ram Charan to ace in the world of drama. It’s in the zone that Vintage Shankar is also known for and both the director and Ram Charan are very excited for this film, and it is targeting to go on the floors from June/July 2021 with a start to finish six-month marathon schedule,” revealed a source close to the development.

We also hear that Ram Charan's character is going to be either of IAS or IPS officer the film. “There have been toying around with the idea of two characters for the protagonist – IAS and IPS. Since Charan has played cop characters multiple times, and the team is more inclined towards the character of a no-nonsense IAS officer. The premise chronicles the journey of a government officer (IPS/IAS), who wants to bring about a change in the system, and hence eventually becomes a part of the system. The intensity is very much in the space of iconic Shankar films like Mudhalvan, Indian and Shivaji,” the source added. As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla before, Kiara Advani has come on board female lead of the film. The Ram Charan project is expected to wrap up by year end, after which, Shankar moves on to his Bollywood project with . RC 15 will hit the big screen towards the second half of next year.

It’s based on the concept of split personality like Aparichit and all the details about the plot have been kept under wraps for now. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Ki Prem Kahani with as director will go on floors around June, and the actor will soon jump into the prep-mode for the same. Ram Charan will next be seen in the SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus, RRR, which also features Jr. NTR as the lead actor. It’s going to be back-to-back Pan-Indian films for Ram Charan with Rajamouli and Shankar respectively.

