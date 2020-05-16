EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati has perfect advice for young talent post lockdown; Says ‘It's time to learn skills’

Rana Daggubati has opened up on how he has been enhancing his skills during the lockdown and gives much needed advice to the youngsters.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India and the lockdown, which has been imposed across the country for almost 50 days now, has got us all cooped in our houses. It has been an intense situation everywhere and people are yearning to get back to their normal routine. Needless to say, given the crisis situation that we all are in, people around are in a dire need of a ray of hope. In fact, everyone has been looking for means to kill time during the lockdown. Amid this, Rana Daggubati came with perfect advice for the young talent and urged them to learn new skills which will help them reinvent themselves post the lockdown.

Speaking about the same during a webinar, the Baahubali star asserted, “There is a new normal that's going to come up and we all have to be ready for it in whatever forms. Whether as an actor, producer or the other jobs that I am doing. Every vertical has its own way of coming forward and seeing the world. Just being aware and understanding what the problems are and also, today is a very confusing time. We're not in standard time. We don't actually know what this COVID really means, how long it's going to stay, what the vaccine situation is. None of us has that clarity. So, to that, I say, this is what you have. Start picking up more and more skills. It's time to learn skills.”

Rana further revealed how he has been enhancing his skills by trying his hand on animation and even managed to put together an animation talk show during the lockdown. “I’m a guy that accepts any situation very fast. I went back to animation and that was something that I understood about ten years ago and I don't even know what's happening in that industry anymore. We were able to put together an animation talk show during this time of COVID because it's high quality and you don't have to do it with phone cameras. We tried to do things with phone cameras on lockdown but that's the amount of quality that you get. When a guy likes high quality, let's move to animation as a direction. As an artist, you will always find your way. You're just an artist. You can either perform, dance, sing, paint. Once you have an artistic ability, just to keep discovering more and more skills in that space.”

