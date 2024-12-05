Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka adds boho touch to Chaitanya and Sobhita’s mehendi with her green patola saree

Chaitanya Akkineni and Sobhita Dhulipala's much-awaited wedding took place yesterday. Two of Tollywood's biggest families, the Akkineni and Daggubati clans, came together for this grand occasion. The event was filled with joy, glamour, and fashion. One outfit that turned heads was worn by Rana Daggubati’s wife, Miheeka Daggubati. She looked stunning in her beautiful Patola saree during the pre-wedding celebrations, exuding elegance and grace.

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka looked breathtaking in a white peplum top with intricate mirror work embroidery. The reflective details on the fabric added a sparkle, bringing a modern touch to the traditional occasion. However, it was her pairing of this chic top with the exquisite green Patola saree that truly caught everyone’s attention.

The Patola saree was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, adorned with red borders running along its edges that perfectly framed the rich green fabric. The pallu provided a striking contrast with its stunning floral Double Ikat design in red and white, bursting with vibrant colors while maintaining a sharp contrast against the saree's more muted tones.

Miheeka kept her accessories minimal, letting the saree be the true showstopper. She wore just enough jewelry to complete the look—a traditional studded choker paired with matching earrings. The understated glitz of her jewelry complemented the grandeur of the Patola saree without overpowering her overall appearance.

Her makeup was the epitome of sophistication. A soft smokey eye enhanced her gaze, while perfectly contoured features added dimension to her face. A gentle flush on her cheeks lent her a natural radiance, and dramatic mascara gave her lashes a fluttery effect, adding just the right touch of glamour.

For her hairstyle, Miheeka left her hair open in soft, gentle waves. Of course, no traditional look is complete without a tiny bindi, which she sported gracefully, giving the perfect finishing touch to her flawless ensemble.

At the mehendi ceremony, Miheeka Daggubati looked absolutely radiant. She struck the perfect balance between tradition and modernity with her elegant saree, bold-yet-minimal makeup, and timeless jewelry. Her look, though simple, was striking, setting her apart as if she had been transported from another realm of beauty and elegance.

