EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor reveals being thrilled, ecstatic & terrified to step into parenthood with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to step into one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. Alia has taken all their fans by a pleasant surprise after she announced her pregnancy. Well, Ranbir is on a promotional spree these days and is leaving no stones unturned to promote Shamshera. This film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor opened up about his journey of becoming a father.

Ranbir Kapoor on stepping into fatherhood

When asked that he is about to embark on a new journey so how excited is he to become a father? Ranbir Kapoor replied, “Well, I don’t know what I can say because this journey is about to begin. But I'm thrilled, ecstatic, scared and terrified but very grateful. It’s a gift from God and I hope I can be at the best version of myself in this role.”

Shamshera

Ranbir will be seen locking the horns with Sanjay on screen and people are excited to witness this face-off. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22, 2022. In a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that the VFX work in Shamshera took almost 2.5 years to complete.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

After Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s much-awaited Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The fantasy drama will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

