Neetu Kapoor is excited as her Shamshera son Ranbir Kapoor graces the Dance Deewane Juniors set; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor, apart from being an actor par excellence is also a family man. He has always put his family first and has always made decisions for the better good of the family. He shares a very cordial and loving relationship with his mother Neetu Kapoor and has often admitted being a ‘mamma’s boy’. The duo shared screen space in the movie Besharam. After the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor was the one to insist his mother Neetu to join films. Neetu Singh was last seen in the rare successful film post pandemic, JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor graced the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors yesterday to promote his next film Shamshera, which releases next Friday, that is on 22nd July. He graced the show along with co-star Vaani Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, expressed her excitement on son Ranbir Kapoor being a part of the grand finale episode on the show. She shared an Instagram story that read, "Look who's here for #DanceDeewaneJuniors Grand Finale" as she shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor on the judging panel. Ranbir looked absolutely dashing in his indo-western black printed bandhgala outfit. Vaani Kapoor looked ethereal in her glittering pink off-shoulder bodycon dress. Neetu Singh looked breath-taking in her blue saree. The trio performed to Shamshera's peppy track Ji Huzoor and it was a pleasure to watch them perform together. Later, Neetu Kapoor also shared a group-fie with Ranbir, Vaani and dance choreographer Marzi Pestonji. She captioned the post as "Shamshera in the house"

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story:

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post:

On the work front, apart from Shamshera which sees a 22nd July, 2022 release, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, an untitled romantic-comedy with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. With a line-up of films as exciting as this, it is guaranteed that Ranbir will keep his fans entertained for the years to come.

Also read: INT: "Don't think Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Shamshera can be rated, it's so good," says Karan Malhotra