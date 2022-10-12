EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar in talks to reunite for a slice of life film for 2023
Ranveer Singh might start shooting for the Zoya Akhtar directorial before moving on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. Read details
Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019). Ever since then, there have been several conjectures on what the duo is doing next. At one point in time, the two were discussing a gangster drama on the lines of a Hollywood Classic, The Departed. It was taking time for things to fall into place for several reasons. While the gangster drama continues to be in the discussion stage, we hear, through the pandemic, Zoya and her team of writers have developed another subject that’s more about celebrating life.
According to our sources, Zoya Akhtar has started early discussions with Ranveer Singh on a slice-of-life film. “The initial talks have begun for the film, and the conversation is moving in the right direction as of now. Both Ranveer and Zoya have been wanting to do a film together, and it seems like the right time to bring out a film that celebrates life,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that no paperwork is done yet.
When will Ranveer Singh start shooting for Zoya Akhtar Film?
If things fall in place, Zoya and Ranveer tentatively intend to take the film on floors in the first half of 2023. “Ranveer has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra under his kitty, but that one is far away from going on floors. Bhansali will start the full-fledged pre-production on Heera Mandi once he wraps up Heera Mandi in December. If things go as planned, the Zoya film might be Ranveer’s next after Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” added the source.
What else is Ranveer Singh considering?
Apart from the Zoya Akhtar film, Ranveer has been speaking to several other filmmakers to set a line-up. While the Shankar film is slated to happen sometime in the future, we hear the other discussions for Ranveer include – a film with Om Raut, a big-scale espionage thriller, and an action thriller with Rohit Shetty among others. He has also met to discuss the possibility of coming on board Teezaab 2.0. It remains to be seen which one does Ranveer Singh sign on for next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
NOTE: We reached out to Zoya Akhtar, who remained unavailable for comment on the development.
