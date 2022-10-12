EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar in talks to reunite for a slice of life film for 2023

Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019). Ever since then, there have been several conjectures on what the duo is doing next. At one point in time, the two were discussing a gangster drama on the lines of a Hollywood Classic, The Departed. It was taking time for things to fall into place for several reasons. While the gangster drama continues to be in the discussion stage, we hear, through the pandemic, Zoya and her team of writers have developed another subject that’s more about celebrating life.

According to our sources, Zoya Akhtar has started early discussions with Ranveer Singh on a slice-of-life film. “The initial talks have begun for the film, and the conversation is moving in the right direction as of now. Both Ranveer and Zoya have been wanting to do a film together, and it seems like the right time to bring out a film that celebrates life,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that no paperwork is done yet.