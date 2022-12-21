EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh reveals playing a double role in Cirkus was ‘slightly challenging’

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Cirkus , directed by Rohit Shetty. This comedy film marks his third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. It is also Ranveer’s first time starring in an out-and-out comedy, as well as his first time doing a double role. Pinkvilla recently had an exclusive conversation with the team of Cirkus at the first-ever Pinkvilla Masterclass, during which Ranveer was asked about his role in Cirkus. He shared that he is grateful to Rohit Shetty for giving him an opportunity in Cirkus as he has always wanted to do a full-fledged comedy film.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh said that he has accomplished milestone after milestone with Rohit Shetty’s films. First, by playing a cop in Simmba, and now, by doing a comedy film with a double role. “I’m very grateful to Rohit Shetty for giving me these opportunities. Out-and-out comedy for the first time- something I have wanted to do for so many years, and I have been very vocal about it for at least 4 or 5 years before I got the opportunity. I just want to do a balls-out comedy- slapstick, situational, insult, humour, all rolled into one. So it was a dream come true for me. First time in and as larger-than-life action hero cop character and now first-time comedy and hopefully the first of many,” he said.

Rohit Shetty reveals Ranveer Singh initially didn’t know about the script of Cirkus

Rohit Shetty said, “When we started working on the script and we decided okay let us go out, let somebody take the risk. Ranveer ko khaali maine bola ki mujhe lag raha hai, from this date we will start shooting the film. He didn't know what the script was. And he blocked ki haa chalo karte hain. Later on, after 3 months, he came to know what film it is.”

Ranveer also spoke about the challenges of playing a double role. “It was slightly more challenging kyunki it's a comedy of errors and it's about confusion so people have to confuse the two together. So you have to tread a very fine balance. But ultimately it's the director's medium. Nobody makes these movies better than him,” he said.

About Cirkus

Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve.