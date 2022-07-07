EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in talks for Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama, Aditya Dhar to direct

After the success of Family Man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become one of the most sought after actresses in Hindi cinema. She has been in conversation with several top guns to leave a mark with the audience in the North. While she is all set to make her big screen debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in a Dinesh Vijan Production, we hear that the actress is in advanced talks with director Aditya Dhar for his ambitious film, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

"Aditya has been working on to fine tune the script of The Immortal Ashwatthama for a while now and is all gearing up to take it on floors in 2023. The casting is underway, and the filmmaker has finally aligned his vision with the financials that his studio partner has approved," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that he is in advanced talks with Samantha to play the female lead. "Samantha has liked the world of Aditya, however, the talks are still in a very advanced stage," added the source.

If things materialize, the actress will be paired alongside Vicky in the film and it would be an action packed role for her. "Vicky is presently in the prep mode for Sam Manekshaw biopic. He is all geared up to play the war hero in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. His next 6 to 8 months will be invested in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic, post which he is expected to do a quickie (certainly a comedy) and then move on to The Immortal Ashwatthama, if all the financials and logistic fall in place," the source added.

Talking of Samantha, the actress has two Hindi films in her pipeline - the yet untitled Dinesh Vijan production with Ayushmann Khurrana and a film with Taapsee Pannu. The actress is also in talks with Akshay Kumar for a film produced by Dharma. Initially, she was to team up with Akshay on an action thriller called Diwali for Kumar Mangat, but that film seems to be put on hold for now. She's also doing Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The Immortal Ashwatthama is targetting to go on floors in next half of 2023, with a new producer on board. Ronnie Screwvala, who was the man behind this film, has taken a back seat at this point of time. Back in the day, it was Sara Ali Khan, who was to play the female lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

