EXCLUSIVE: Rhea medicated Sushant; alienated him from his family, threatened him: Lawyer makes SHOCKING claims
Sushant Singh Rajput's death on the 14th of June sent shockwaves within the industry and the nation at large. With over 50 days to the unfortunate incident passed already, there has been huge debate and furore about the whole case. While the family has booked an FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging theft, cheating and abetment to suicide, the case has taken a different turn ever since.
The family also shared that they had sent out texts fearing danger in Sushant's life back in February itself and have now called for a CBI probe on the whole case. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh (Former Additional Solicitor General & Senior Advocate) who joined us for a conversation has revealed some shocking details about the case. He speaks about how Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of Sushant's life, alienated him from his family and friends, medicated him and alleged that he was depressed to finally duping him of over Rs 15 crore just in a year's time. In an exclusive tell-all with Pinkvilla, he narrates bit-by-bit of how they feel Rhea broke Sushant. Vikas Singh shares, "An offence of abetment to suicide doesn't happen in a day. It has a bundle of facts involved and for Sushant, it all started when Rhea completely cut off his access to his family members. She didn't let the father to the son and cut down on that frequency. Then, when the father tried to contact Sushant through the bodyguard, that also wasn't allowed. That was the first step."
He adds, "The second step was to remove all the servants, bodyguards and cook from the house. Third was to take over the bank accounts, credit cards and PIN numbers, etc. Fourth step was when for the first time, Sushant Singh Rajput had started taking medicines. The family was completely unaware of this - what medicines he was taking, which doctor she was taking him to. She completely conjured up a situation where she could make film there's something wrong with him."
Not just that, The lawyer also shared how Rhea was the one who took control of his professional choices as well. "She was using him to further her own career. She would sit in all the meetings with production houses and would say, 'He will do it only if you take me opposite him in the lead'. She slowly took control of his mind and his affairs in such a way and started dominating him. The medicines that were administered on him made the control go from bad to worse," he tells us.
It was on the 8th of June that Rhea vacated Sushant's house at Mont Blanc and never returned. "Sushant finally told her that he wanted to do organic farming and take a break from movies. She realised he's of no use to her anymore and she left. From what the family has told me, I feel this could be the trigger point. She walked out of the house, took all his medical records and would keep threatening him that she would make all the reports public. That was one threat he couldn't take strong actions against her. She walked out of that house with the files and blocked him, which made him even more anxious." Six days later, Sushant was found dead in his apartment. While the investigation is on, find out what all the family's lawyer had to share.
Watch the video right here:
